The Salvation Army offering Christmas assistance to Whiteside County residents through online portal

STERLING — The Salvation Army of Sterling and Rock Falls is offering assistance to those in need during the Christmas season.

Online registration is available at www.saangeltree.org through Dec. 2.

Applicants should have the following information available to upload: a valid identification such as a driver’s license or state ID card, proof of income, proof of Whiteside County residence, and proof of date of birth for children ages 12 and younger.

For questions, call 815-625-1622. The Salvation Army is located at 409 Avenue F, Sterling.