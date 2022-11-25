November 25, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

The Salvation Army offering Christmas assistance to Whiteside County residents through online portal

By Shaw Local News Network
The Whiteside and Lee County Salvation Army is located at 409 Avenue F in Sterling.

The Whiteside and Lee County Salvation Army is located at 409 Avenue F in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

STERLING — The Salvation Army of Sterling and Rock Falls is offering assistance to those in need during the Christmas season.

Online registration is available at www.saangeltree.org through Dec. 2.

Applicants should have the following information available to upload: a valid identification such as a driver’s license or state ID card, proof of income, proof of Whiteside County residence, and proof of date of birth for children ages 12 and younger.

For questions, call 815-625-1622. The Salvation Army is located at 409 Avenue F, Sterling.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois