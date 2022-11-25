Rock Falls Culver’s donates funds to Bi-County Ambassadors

ROCK FALLS - Culver’s of Rock Falls donated $1,094.87 to the Bi-County Ambassadors. The money donated from the share night will go towards an upcoming retreat of the Ambassadors to continue to grow and learn.

The Bi-County Ambassadors is a group of young people who live with a disability who have completed high school or attend a transition class. The ambassadors meet under the guidance of sponsors who are directors of the Bi-County Foundation.

For more information, visit bi-countyfoundation.com.