November 21, 2022
Sauk Valley
Whiteside Forum on helping Ukraine Sunday at Morrison library

By Shaw Local News Network

MORRISON - The Whiteside Forum will host a free presentation, “The Ukraine: How You Can Help,” by guest speakers Paula Schares and Paula Purcell at 2 p.m. Sunday at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St.

Schares and Purcell will discuss the country and its culture, how Ukrainians are coping inside and out of their war-torn country, and what the U.S. is doing to help, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Schares is sharing her experiences with a program called ENGin, a nonprofit organization that pairs English speakers with Ukrainians for free online communication practice and cross-cultural connections.

Purcell will discuss her journey through sponsorship and opportunities to directly support local Ukrainian refugees through advocacy, community outreach, and volunteering.

Call 815-718-5347 or email ardami@mchsi.com to learn more.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois