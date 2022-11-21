Whiteside County Court Services director wins professional standards award

MORRISON - Kevin Johnson, director of Whiteside County Court Services, won the Gene Hughes Highest Professional Standards Award at the Illinois Probation and Court Services Association’s annual fall conference Nov. 3 in Effingham.

Johnson began his career in 1985 with Rock Island County Court Services as a probation officer and supervisor. He was instrumental in the development of a pilot program that served individuals with mental health concerns and developmental disabilities, court services aid in a news release announcing the award..

He also was involved in implementing the county’s electronic monitoring program.

He was appointed director of Whiteside County Court Services in 2003.

Johnson received recognition for his organization and support of the Summit of Hope Program in Whiteside County, which provided important resources for hundreds of local probationers and parolees.

He also helped create the Whiteside County Drug Court Program in 2014, serving as its first coordinator and overseeing the program’s development, operation, and certification.

Johnson was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to serve on the Probation Advisory Board, which helps recommend and implement important policies and practices in the field of probation. He was chairman of the board in 2020.