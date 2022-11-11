Toys for Tots event Saturday to benefit Ogle County kids

ROCHELLE - 1023 The Coyote and SuperHits 935 will host a Toys For Tots Stuff the Truck event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of The Coyote and SuperHits studios, 400 May Mart Drive.

Participants can drive through or stop by to donate a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Attendees can also grab some lunch from Hazel’s Café and Ralfie’s BBQ food trucks. All Toys for Tots donations will go to over 700 children in Ogle County.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Coyote and SuperHits studios between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.