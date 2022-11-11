Sauk Valley hosting blood drives for the holiday season

The American Red Cross will host blood drives across Bureau and Whiteside counties to help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season on the blood supply.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting a serious spread of flu this year, and with busy holiday schedules, seasonal illnesses may make it harder to collect the blood hospital patients require this winter. Donors, particularly those with type O blood and platelet donors, can help boost the blood supply in the coming weeks by scheduling a donation.

Those who donate blood through Nov. 22, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Blood donors who give from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27, may receive a Red Cross knit beanie while supplies last. Donors who participate Nov. 28, through Dec. 15, will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Princeton: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Allegion-LCN, 1224 N. Main St.

Morrison: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road

Rock Falls: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at East Coloma Elementary School, 1602 Dixon Road

For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.