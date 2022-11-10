Love Light Ceremony deadline is Friday

ROCK FALLS — Friday is the last day to register names for the Love Light Ceremony, an annual tradition.

The ceremony, which will be 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the RB&W Park stage, is a memorial to those who have died.

“Hearing the name of my loved ones at the ceremony and seeing the lights on the Love Light tree throughout the holiday season reminds me that they are always close to my heart,” said Bethany Bland, president and CEO of the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Names can be registered at the Rock Falls Library or online at www.rockfallschamber.com/hometownholidays

The Love Light Ceremony is part of Hometown Holidays activities, which include the Christmas Walk and a thousand dollar raffle.

The Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. The Rock Falls High School Choir will perform at 5:30. After the Love Light Ceremony and tree lighting, the band Barn Ratz will perform at 7. The thousand dollar drawing will be at 7:30.