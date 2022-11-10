November 10, 2022
Lee County Farm Bureau accepting Books by the Bushel grant applications

By Shaw Local News Network
Preschool teachers Jessica Ortgiesen and Jen Wilkens accept the Books by the Bushel donation for Faith Christian Preschool.

Preschool teachers Jessica Ortgiesen and Jen Wilkens accept the Books by the Bushel donation for Faith Christian Preschool from a file photo from the spring. (Submitted by Lee County Farm Bureau)

AMBOY- The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation announced that it is accepting Books by the Bushel grants.

Books by the Bushel is a program designed to help increase agricultural awareness among children. Books available this year include “The Hundred Year Barn,” “Farmer George Plants a Nation” and “On the Farm, at the Market.”

The grants are open to all Lee County organizations. Applications are due Feb. 1, and are available online at lcfbfoundation.org.

For questions or information, call 815-857-3531 or email leecfb@comcast.net.

