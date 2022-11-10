Lee County Farm Bureau accepting Books by the Bushel grant applications

AMBOY- The Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation announced that it is accepting Books by the Bushel grants.

Books by the Bushel is a program designed to help increase agricultural awareness among children. Books available this year include “The Hundred Year Barn,” “Farmer George Plants a Nation” and “On the Farm, at the Market.”

The grants are open to all Lee County organizations. Applications are due Feb. 1, and are available online at lcfbfoundation.org.

For questions or information, call 815-857-3531 or email leecfb@comcast.net.