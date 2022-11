STERLING – Sterling American Legion Post 296 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday in the Sterling High School Centennial Auditorium, 1608 Fourth Ave.

U.S. Army Capt. Taylor Beebe-Cox, who is assigned to the Rock Island Arsenal Army Sustainment Command, and who was last year’s keynote speaker, will return this year.

Call 815-625-1212 for information.