Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit will be during Oregon Candlelight Walk Nov. 26

OREGON — The Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit will be during the Oregon Candlelight Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the group’s gallery on the second floor of Conover Square Mall, 201 N. Third St.

Admission to the art show is free. An elevator is available to access the gallery.

The main exhibit includes pieces in a variety of mediums: traditional paintings in oil, watercolor, and acrylic and others in photography, alcohol ink, pen and ink, calligraphy, ceramics, prints, and cards.

Another exhibit will feature works created during the annual October-November painting class taught by Laurie Friemuth and Karen Tucker.

Information about ENAG classes, programs, and membership will be available during the show. Christmas treats will be be served.