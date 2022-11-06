November 06, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Oregon resource center hosting Ag in the Classroom career fair Nov. 17

By Shaw Local News Network

Penny Ebert of Leaf River serves up a ear of sweet corn at the Ag in the Classroom food bo0th at the Ogle Couty Fair in a file photo from last year. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – The Ogle and Carroll counties Ag in the Classroom will host an agriculture career exploration fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St.

The career fair is free and open to the public.

College recruiters will offer information on majors in agriculture, provide resources on what it takes to get a degree, and answer any participants’ questions. Business representatives from various ag-related companies also are offering career knowledge, detailing the skills needed to perform specific jobs and promoting summer internships.

For information, call 815-732-2191 or email charbm@illinois.edu.

SVM Community BriefsOgle CountyCarroll County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois