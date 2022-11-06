Oregon resource center hosting Ag in the Classroom career fair Nov. 17

OREGON – The Ogle and Carroll counties Ag in the Classroom will host an agriculture career exploration fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St.

The career fair is free and open to the public.

College recruiters will offer information on majors in agriculture, provide resources on what it takes to get a degree, and answer any participants’ questions. Business representatives from various ag-related companies also are offering career knowledge, detailing the skills needed to perform specific jobs and promoting summer internships.

For information, call 815-732-2191 or email charbm@illinois.edu.