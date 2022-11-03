Sauk Valley Community College professor is The Next Picture Show’s artist-in-residence

DIXON - The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., announced that it has begun an artist-in-residence program.

The Next Picture Show plans on rotating artists every quarter to attract artists, both nationally and internationally, to Dixon. Presentations and workshops will be announced at a later date.

“Red Blue Shift Installation" art piece created by Glenn Bodish. (Photo provided by the Next Picture Show )

Glenn Bodish of Dixon has been announced as the first artist-in-residence.

Bodish, who was born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a professor of art and gallery director at Sauk Valley Community College. Bodish has been provided studio space in The Next Picture Show’s Jane Edgar Gallery for the next three months.

The artist-in-residence studio will be available for public viewing by mid-November. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“Consequences Of Buying Into A Hype Reality” art piece created by Glenn Bodish. (Photo provided by The Next Picture Show )