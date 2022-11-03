Polo Women’s Club third annual coat giveaway Saturday

POLO - The Polo Women’s Club and Crossroads Community Church, 205 N. Jefferson Ave., will have its coat giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Items being given away include “gently used” coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves.

Donations of men’s, women’s, or children’s winter outerwear will be accepted through Friday at First State Bank Shannon-Polo, 211 S. Division Ave.; Polo Senior Center, 101 W. Mason St.; or residences located at 802 E. Buffalo St. and 103 E. Oregon St. For more information, call 815-946-2198.