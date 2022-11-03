November 02, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Polo Women’s Club third annual coat giveaway Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

Polo Women’s Club and Crossroad Community Church will have its annual winter coat giveaway on Saturday.

POLO - The Polo Women’s Club and Crossroads Community Church, 205 N. Jefferson Ave., will have its coat giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Items being given away include “gently used” coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves.

Donations of men’s, women’s, or children’s winter outerwear will be accepted through Friday at First State Bank Shannon-Polo, 211 S. Division Ave.; Polo Senior Center, 101 W. Mason St.; or residences located at 802 E. Buffalo St. and 103 E. Oregon St. For more information, call 815-946-2198.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois