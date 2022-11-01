Sterling Knights of Columbus Council 662 makes donations on heels of Tootsie Roll drive

STERLING — Sterling Knights of Columbus Council 662 took part in the Sept. 16-18 Tootsie Roll drive to raise money for organizations and charities devoted to the care of those who have a form of intellectual disability.

Donations are to be used in the maintenance and development of hospital, scientific, religious, educational and charitable activities and projects.

Sterling K of C Council 662 made contributions totalling more than $6,200 to three organizations within Whiteside County, said John Gehrke, grand knight within the fraternal Catholic organization.

They were:

John Gehrke, grand knight, is joined by Pam Fluck of Self-Help Enterprises, client Kristina Rodriguez as Mark Treveer of Sterling Knights of Columbus 662 makes a donation of $3,913.13 for Self-Help Enterprises. (Photo submitted by John Gehrke)

— $3,913.13 for Self-Help Enterprises, 2300 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling, which employs individuals with special needs to do assembly and packaging work.

John Gehrke, grand knight, and Gary Velasquez, both of the Sterling Knights of Columbus 662 make a donation of $1,400 to WHOA program director Tawny Wiersema, at White Oaks Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Morrison. (Photo submitted by John Gehrke)

— $1,400 for White Oaks Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Morrison, which uses horse-centered activities to assist people with disabilities through its WHOA program.

John Gehrke, grand knight of the Sterling Knights of Columbus 662, is joined, from left, by Sky Petty, Andrew Kennedy, Andrew Landis, Kelly Poggensee, Mark Treveer and Karen Beggs of the Bi-County Co-op Foundation during a donation of $900. (Photo submitted by John Gehrke)

— $900 for Bi-County Co-op Foundation, 1900 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling, which provides enrichment educational and vocational opportunities for children 11 area school districts with the following disabilities: autism, asthma, emotional disorder, cerebral palsy, congenital heart defect, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, Down’s syndrome, epilepsy, hearing impairment, hydrocephaly, leukemia, limb deformities, mental impairment, muscular dystrophy, pervasive development disorder, physical impairment, rheumatoid arthritis, seizure disorder, specific learning disability, speech-language disorder, spina bifida, Tourette syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and visual impairment.