Share the Warmth coat drive donations can be made in Oregon

OREGON- The Share the Warmth coat drive continues at locations in Oregon.

All donations will go towards the Nexus Program, an intervention program that provides confidential support, addressing any challenges families may be having that affect a student’s performance in school.

Gently used or new coats, mittens, snow pants, and snow boots are being accepted. Donations can be made to the Oregon Fire Department, 100 W. Washington St., or to Sheperd Premier Senior Living, 8 Terrace View Blvd.

Participants who donate from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, will receive a coupon for a free custard at Culvers.