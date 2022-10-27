October 27, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Share the Warmth coat drive donations can be made in Oregon

By Shaw Local News Network

A coat drive continues in Oregon. (Photo provided)

OREGON- The Share the Warmth coat drive continues at locations in Oregon.

All donations will go towards the Nexus Program, an intervention program that provides confidential support, addressing any challenges families may be having that affect a student’s performance in school.

Gently used or new coats, mittens, snow pants, and snow boots are being accepted. Donations can be made to the Oregon Fire Department, 100 W. Washington St., or to Sheperd Premier Senior Living, 8 Terrace View Blvd.

Participants who donate from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, will receive a coupon for a free custard at Culvers.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois