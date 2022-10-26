Coloma Park District hosting Halloween costume contest Oct. 30

ROCK FALLS- The Coloma Township Park District will host its annual Halloween costume judging contest at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Louis J. Pignatelli Municipal Center, 1007 Seventh Ave.

The costume contest is free and open to the public. Doors to the contest will open at 3:30 p.m.

The categories being judged in the contest include funniest, historical, most unusual, scariest, most original, storybook characters, prettiest, cartoon characters, movie characters, and miscellaneous.

There will be a prize of $15 awarded to the contestant deemed “Best of Show,” $10 to the first runner-up, and $5 to the second runner-up. Candy treats are being given out to all participants.