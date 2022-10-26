October 26, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Coloma Park District hosting Halloween costume contest Oct. 30

By Shaw Local News Network

Participants in the Coloma Township Park District costume contest, in an undated file photo. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

ROCK FALLS- The Coloma Township Park District will host its annual Halloween costume judging contest at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Louis J. Pignatelli Municipal Center, 1007 Seventh Ave.

The costume contest is free and open to the public. Doors to the contest will open at 3:30 p.m.

The categories being judged in the contest include funniest, historical, most unusual, scariest, most original, storybook characters, prettiest, cartoon characters, movie characters, and miscellaneous.

There will be a prize of $15 awarded to the contestant deemed “Best of Show,” $10 to the first runner-up, and $5 to the second runner-up. Candy treats are being given out to all participants.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois