MORRISON- The Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., will host its annual book and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the library’s Program Room.

Proceeds from the book sale will go toward benefiting the library.

The book fair will feature books of all reading levels and genres. The bake sale, being held in the library’s lobby, features a variety of baked goods made by local Morrison cooks on sale.

For more information, visit odellpubliclibrary.com/wp/.