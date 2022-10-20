Fundraiser held for Morrison man with injured spine

MORRISON — A fundraiser will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Schuler Motors building, 727 W. Lincolnway.

It will go to defray surgical and other medical costs for resident Mark Schuler, whose spine was severely injured.

The fundraiser will feature food and drink sales, outdoor games, a car show, raffle and an auction.

Don Jovi and Company and DJ Eddie Temes will provide music.

Donations will be accepted at TBK Bank, 211 W. Main St., Morrison. For information or to volunteer, call Cassi Schultz at 815-772-2171.