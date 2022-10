OREGON - UPS and BEST Inc. will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Sterling BEST, Inc. Office, 810 S. Tenth St.

Todd LaSota, a talent acquisition specialist for UPS, will be on hand to discuss weekly pay, competitive pay, attendance bonus, union benefits, and a $25,000 tuition reimbursement program.

For more information, visit best-inc.org.