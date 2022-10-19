Thomson prison warden, union leader announce hiring opportunities

THOMSON – The warden at the federal prison in Thomson and its union AFGE Local 4070 both were promoting hiring opportunities for correctional officers.

Warden Thomas E. Bergami said it is accepting applications 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at the prison, 1100 1 Mile Road, noting that recruiters and human resources staff are on hand to assist with the application process. For information, email TOM-Recruitment-S@bop.gov or call 815-259-1666. The prison also offers resume-building workshops and on-the-spot interviews.

Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr said there are more than 90 openings for correctional officers at Thomson. The local has hosted 56 career fairs; its next one will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 to 26 at Isles Casino in Bettendorf, Iowa.