Tampico church serving ham supper Nov. 2

TAMPICO – Tampico United Methodist Church, 202 S. Lincoln St., will host its annual ham supper 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the church’s basement.

Donations will be accepted. Proceeds are going towards the church’s general fund. The Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 1570 will match the donations up to $1,000.

Dinner includes ham, potatoes, vegetables, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available. A bake sale will be held in the church’s South Sunday School room.

Parking is available on the south side of the church. An elevator will be provided for those who need assistance reaching the basement.

For information, call 815-625-1928.