October 17, 2022
Sauk Valley
Beat Sauk Valley Community College deans during Freedom 5K on Nov. 12

By Shaw Local News Network

Sauk Valley Community College from an undated file photo.

DIXON- Sauk Valley Community College will host the Freedom 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on the SVCC campus.

Walkers are encouraged, but strollers and non-service animals are prohibited. Participants who register by Tuesday, Oct. 25, may receive a free Freedom 5K shirt. This year will also feature the new Beat the Deans race. Participants can race against four of the college’s deans during the 5K. For each race finished before a dean, $1 will be donated.

The registration fee is $25. To register, visit SVCCFreedom5K.itsyourrace.com.

Proceeds will go towards supporting the SVCC Student Veterans Organization, SVCC student veterans in need, and The Warrior Dog Foundation.

For more information, call 815-835-6315 or email eric.p.valdez@svcc.edu.

