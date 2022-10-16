October 16, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sterling Township hosting sign-ups for Thanksgiving dinner vouchers

By Shaw Local News Network

In an undated file photo, cars line up on Griswold Avenue for the Sterling and Coloma townships' annual Thanksgiving basket distribution day at the Sterling Township garage. (Philip Marruffo)

STERLING – Sterling Township will host sign-ups to distribute vouchers to eligible township residents to use to buy a Thanksgiving meal.

Sign-ups for vouchers, one per household, are open through Thursday, Nov. 10, online or at the Sterling Township office, 108 Fourth Ave. Vouchers can be used to purchase basic items for a Thanksgiving dinner from The County Market. The vouchers will expire Friday, Nov. 25.

Voucher pickups begin Tuesday, Nov. 1. A photo ID and proof of address are needed. Lost vouchers will not be replaced.

For information, call 815-625-3990.

