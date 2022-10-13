Civil War soldier subject of next Lee County Historical Society program

DIXON- Retired teacher Richard Bunton will present a “O. J. Downing and the Tiffany Sword” program at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave.

Admission to the program is free.

Bunton’s program will share the story of the bravery of his ancestor, O.J. Downing, and why he was awarded the Tiffany Sword by members of his company, the Second New York Cavalry, during the Civil War. The sword is currently on display at the Preservation Long Island Museum in Cold Spring Harbor, New York.

After 45 years, Bunton retired from teaching vocational and industrial arts and decided to start researching Downing’s history after he and his wife were touring Virginia and went to the sites of some of the battles of the Civil War.

The building is handicapped accessible and parking is located near by.