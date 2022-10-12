Regional Red Cross chapters hosting volunteer boot camps

MOLINE- The Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapters will host volunteer boot camp sessions to train volunteers in assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The bootcamps are open for both new and current volunteers. Registration is required to attend.

Volunteers will be trained in disaster cycle services, shelter fundamentals, deployment fundamentals for responders traveling away from home, and mission cards cardholder overview.

Bootcamp training sessions include:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Red Cross Chapter Office, 1100 River Drive, Moline. To register, visit rdcrss.org/3C78H3B.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Red Cross Chapter Office, 3000 N. 23rd St., Quincy. To register, visit rdcrss.org/3RyLXiS.

For more information, visit Redcross.org/Illinois or visit the Red Cross Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.