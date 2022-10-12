October 12, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Regional Red Cross chapters hosting volunteer boot camps

By Shaw Local News Network
Brian McDaniel, executive director of the Romeoville-based American Red Cross Illinois River Valley chapter, is seen delivering meals to people impacted by Hurricane Laura. (Photo courtesy of American Red Cross Illinois Region)

MOLINE- The Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapters will host volunteer boot camp sessions to train volunteers in assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The bootcamps are open for both new and current volunteers. Registration is required to attend.

Volunteers will be trained in disaster cycle services, shelter fundamentals, deployment fundamentals for responders traveling away from home, and mission cards cardholder overview.

Bootcamp training sessions include:

  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Red Cross Chapter Office, 1100 River Drive, Moline. To register, visit rdcrss.org/3C78H3B.
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Red Cross Chapter Office, 3000 N. 23rd St., Quincy. To register, visit rdcrss.org/3RyLXiS.

For more information, visit Redcross.org/Illinois or visit the Red Cross Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

