Home of Hope announces upcoming events for October

DIXON- Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center released a schedule of upcoming events it will host for the month of October.

Freshen up for Fall, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ashley from Lundstrom’s will demonstrate and help participants create their own unique fresh flower arrangements to take home. Register at 815-288-4673.

Ladies Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. Darla Rumbolz-White will provide a minifacial and tips for skin care. Register at 815-288-4673.

Queen of Hearts Raffle, 7 p.m. Mondays at Patios, 222 W. First St. Tickets for the weekly drawing can be purchased at Patios all week at 1 ticket for $1 or 6 tickets for $5. The starting jackpot is $500. The winner does not need to be present to be chosen.

For more information, call 815-288-4673.