ROCK FALLS – Vendors are being sought for the 31st annual East Coloma-Nelson Hometown Holidays craft show.

The event is an opportunity for vendors to sell homemade crafts and merchandise. Registration is required to participate. To register, call 815-213-0364.

The show will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Harvest Time Bible Church, 1802 Dixon Ave.

Proceeds go to the East Coloma-Nelson Community Club. Available concessions will include breakfast and lunch items during the show.