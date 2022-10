DIXON- Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The blood drive is free and open to the public. Registration is required to participate.

Blood donations will go to where they are most needed. Donors can call Home of Hope to check on open spots the day of the blood drive.

To donate, call 815-288-4673, 800-733-2767, or visit REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG.