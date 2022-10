DIXON- Dixon American Legion Post 12, 1120 W. First St., will serve plain or barbeque grilled quarter chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad, and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Meals are available for dine-in or carry-out. Free-will donations will be accepted.

The cost is $12. Veterans can eat for free. To reserve a meal, call 815-284-2003.