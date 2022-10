MORRISON - Morrison United Methodist Church, 200 W. Lincoln Way, will host a concert beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

The concert is free and open to the public. Free-will offerings will be accepted.

The performance includes both organ-piano duets and a piano duet. Pastor Sun-ah Kang will perform two piano solos, “How Great Thou Art” and “The Graceful Ghost Rag.” Vocal music will be presented by a choir ensemble and a women’s trio.

For more information, visit morrumc.org/.