Serenity Home and Hospice begins six-week grief support group Nov. 2

OREGON – Serenity Home and Hospice, 1658 S. Route 2, will host a six-week grief support group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 2 through Dec. 14.

The support group is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged to attend.

Based on the book “Understanding Your Grief: Ten Essential Touchstones for Finding Hope and Healing Your Heart” by Dr. Alan Wolfelt, the support group is designed to help individuals along their grief journeys by connecting them with a supportive community and providing helpful resources.

The group will not meet Wednesday, Nov. 23.

To register, call 815-732-2499.