Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce hosting business bootcamp Oct. 5

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, 601 W. 10th St., will host a “Recession-Proof Your Business” bootcamp event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Attendees can learn about how to keep a business running for the long term, regardless of the economy, from local business leaders. Strategies being taught include marketing strategies, diversifying income sources, outstanding customer service as a strategic plan, developing relationships to create a safety net of support, and financial planning and resources.

Admission to the bootcamp is $15 a person or free for Rock Falls Chamber members. Registration is required to attend. Lunch will be provided by Servpro.

For information, visit rockfallschamber.com/bootcamp.