United Way of Whiteside County holding online auction to support literacy

STERLING — United Way of Whiteside County is supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library through an online auction that ends 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Power of the Purse is a fundraiser for Literacy Is Fun for Everyone. It supports the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that helps put free books into the hands of children from birth to age 5 in the county.

The auction is viewable at https://www.32auctions.com/whitesidepowerofthepurse. Among the items up for bid are direct donation to the book a month for a year, a Florida vacation trip, a visit from Santa, a Culver’s party including Scoopie, a two-night trip and stay in a Chicago and a Michael Koors Fix. In all, there are 138 packages to place bids on.