Rock Falls, Sterling police announce trick-or-treating hours

ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls and Sterling police departments, along with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, announced that trick-or-treating hours for Halloween this year will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treaters should only visit houses that have their porch lights turned on. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while trick-or-treating and know their planned route.

Safety recommendations while trick-or-treating include:

Accompany younger children.

Go out during daylight hours and bring a flashlight after dark.

Wear costumes at a proper length to prevent tripping hazards and add reflective materials for better visibility.

Ensure masks are properly fit so the wearers can see their surroundings.

Watch out for traffic, and if you are driving, be cautious of the increased pedestrian traffic.

Only accept wrapped or sealed candy and examine the candy prior to eating. If anything looks suspicious, don’t eat it.

If you discover anything potentially dangerous or suspicious, report it to the police.