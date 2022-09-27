Oregon Rotary Club accepting donations for Project Warm

OREGON- The Oregon Rotary Club is currently accepting donations for their “No Show” Fall Fun on the River fundraiser.

Participants can donate pledge amounts of money by responding that they will “not attend” the fundraiser in various ways.

For example, a $10 to $20 means the donor will “not attend,” a $40 to $100 for the donor and their entire family to “not attend,” and a $250 means the donor’s company will not sponsor a boat ride, food, or entertainment.

The fundraiser is part of the Rotary club’s Project Warm, which raises around $4,000 every year to purchase coats and boots for children in the Oregon School District.

Donations can be made to the Oregon Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 493, Oregon, IL, 61061.