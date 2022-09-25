Friends of the Hennepin Canal hosting membership meeting Oct. 9

SHEFFIELD- The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its annual membership meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in the Sheffield Visitor Center of the Hennepin Canal State Parkway, 16006 E. St.

Dexter Bingham (Photo provided by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal )

The meeting schedule is as follows:

12:30 to 1 p.m.: Informal gathering at the shelter and park grounds.

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Welcome and Lock Tender performance by Dexter Bingham

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Fish fry and picnic

2 p.m: Business meeting

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal is providing a fish fry, sides, and bottled water for lunch. Members are encouraged to come early and explore the park grounds, as well as bring a dessert.

The Marion II cruise boat is available for viewing to commemorate the 115th anniversary of the Marion Voyage. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will also have equipment donated by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal on hand for viewing.

For more information, visit friends-hennepin-canal.org/ or the Friends of the Hennepin Canal Facebook page.