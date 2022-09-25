73rd Grand Detour Arts Festival announces winners

GRAND DETOUR - Stuart Roddy was awarded the Charles Kested Best of Show for his submission in the 73rd annual Grand Detour Arts Festival held on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The art show also included adults and student competitions.

Recipients of awards from the art festival included Kent Broadbent for best oil or acrylic, Nichole Kuzniewicz for best photography, Joanne Farrey for best drawing medium, Priscilla Osborne for best pottery, John Carroll for best three-dimensional, Kimberly Ellis for best jewelry, and Peter Bell for best woodworking.

Honorable mentions selections included Karen Tucker for oil, Nancy Ocken for pottery, Mark Davis for three-Dimensional, and Michael Kriz for woodworking.

The best of show in the student art show was Sam Cesarek’s “Sun Drop” for mixed.

For kindergarten through second grade group: 1st, Luke Rasmussen for watercolor with printmaking; 2nd, Maycie Cesarone for acrylic and oil crayons; 3rd, Quincy DeRaimo for still life tempera; honorable mention, Oliver Shaddick for pencil and oil pastel; and judge’s choice, Luke Rasmussen for watercolor with printmaking.

For third grade through fifth grade groups: 1st, Kierra Hopp for printmaking; 2nd, Evelyn Mann for sharpie and colored pencil; 3rd, Liam Carr for model magic and marker; honorable mention Emma Osborne for acrylic; and judge’s choice Kierra Hopp for printmaking.

For sixth grade through eighth grade groups: 1st, Addison Orsted for paint; 2nd, Ella Coffman for acrylic; 3rd, Ann-Marie Aden for ink; honorable mention, Grace King for tempera; and judge’s choice Ann-Marie Aden for ink.

For ninth grade through 12th grade groups: 1st, Madison Zipse for mixed; 2nd, Emma Manus for acrylic; 3rd, Sage Namaste for watercolor; honorable mention, Sam Cesarek for mixed; and judge’s choice, Allissa Martin for watercolor and ink.