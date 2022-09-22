Recover-Con will be at Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON — Recover-Con will be Friday and Saturday in the Dixon Mall Building at Sauk Valley Community College.

Admission to Recover-Con is free. It is a chance to engage with the recovery community and show support to local agencies, organizers say.

Rush University is providing 12 free continuing education units for those in the recovery community during the weekend.

Recover-Con’s focus is on building the recovery community. National and local leaders will present topics such as: supporting recovery through national policy, police deflection summit, recovery-friendly workplace panel, Fair Housing Act and sober living homes, peer coaching and recovery capital, client-first approach to treatment, and harm reduction in today’s world.

The keynote speaker will be Peter Gaumond, a senior policy analyst from the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The conference’s main panel will discuss the rise of the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, which was created in response to the growing number of people in Illinois who are recovering from substance use disorders. The initiative also seeks to create a workplace culture that values and supports employees in recovery.

Other speakers at the conference’s main panel include:

Jud DeLoss, CEO of Illinois Association of Behavioral Health

Mary Roberson, executive director of Northern Illinois Recovery Community Organization

Brandon George, vice president of Mental Health America of Indiana

There will be a screening of the film “Tipping the Pain Scale” with a Q&A with producer Greg Williams, a summit on the subject of police deflection with representatives from regional police departments, and a session on data driven healthcare with ERP Health CEO Eric Gremminger.

Dinner and lunch are being provided during the convention.

For more information, visit svvor.org/recover-con.