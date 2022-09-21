Whiteside County extension office announces upcoming events

STERLING- The Carroll-Lee-Whiteside University of Illinois-Extension announced its schedule of upcoming events and programs.

Lessons for Living Monthly Webinar Series: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, online. Monthly workshops which provide easy-to-understand tips for living full, rich lives. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/2022HCElessons.

Four Seasons Horticulture Webinar Series: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, online. Horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons.

Wits Fitness Monthly Workshop: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at York Township Public Library, 1005 W. Main St., Thomson, and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Carroll County Extension Office, 642 S. East St., Mount Carroll. University of Illinois Extension Educator Karla Belzer will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Register online at go.illinois.edu/mcwitsfitness.

Wits Fitness Online: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, online. Participants will learn about various activities to keep the brain fit and healthy from the comfort of home. Register online at go.illinois.edu/witsfitnessonline.

Explore the Night Sky: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Illinois Route 72, Genoa . Participants will view a presentation on the lifecycle of a star and be introduced to telescopes for night sky viewing. Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideNight or by calling 815-632-3611.

The Meaning of Flowers: Big and Small Gardening: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Winfred Knox Library, 112 S Elm St., Franklin Grove. Lee County Master Gardeners have started a gardening series called " Big and Small Gardening." Register by calling 815-456-2823.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. Register online at go.illinois.edu/youthmentalhealth

Learn. Think. Care Webinar Monthly Series: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, online. Workshop will help professional caregivers build personal resiliency, knowledge, and strategies for meeting the needs of clients in long-term care environments. Register at go.illinois.edu/LTCwebinars at least one week prior to each workshop to receive all access information.

Barking up the Right Tree: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna, and Palisades State Park, 16327A Illinois Route 84, Savanna. Participants learn about winter trees, the basics of non-leaf characteristics, and how to use a winter tree ID guide. No reservations are needed and no pets are allowed.

Gardening in the Air: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, online. Gardening in the Air is a virtual nine-session series held seasonally and co-hosted by University of Illinois Extension and Iowa State University Extension. Participants may register for a single session or the entire series. Register online at go.illinois.edu/GIA2022Fall. If you will need a reasonable accommodation, email tmully@illinois.edu.

Lee 4-H Kids in the Kitchen: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road A., Dixon. Youth grades fourth and up will learn from the Lee County Master Gardeners on how to cook produce that was grown in the garden. Registration is required and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/Lee4HKitchen. For more information, call 815-857-3525.

Saturdays with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 15, Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is required an can be done online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays.

Cooking with Herbs: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, York Township Public Library , 1005 W. Main St., Thomson . Join Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro at the Thomson Library for a lesson on herbs. Register by calling 815-259-2480.

Mounds of Knowledge: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Albany Mounds, 12th Ave. S., Albany. Archaeologist Ferrell Anderson will explain the Hopewell culture in Illinois by sharing artifacts and diagrams in his collection. Registration is required and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideMounds or by calling 815-632-3611.