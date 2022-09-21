Sauk Valley Senior Showcase returns to Northland Mall in Sterling on Oct. 4

STERLING – The 2022 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway.

Admission to the showcase is free and open to seniors ages 50 and older.

The Senior Showcase will feature displays from more than 40 businesses throughout the Sauk Valley area, providing information on health care providers, caregivers, retirement planning, insurance coverage, long-term care, nutrition and other subjects of interest to seniors. Participants can also ask vendors questions on issues that seniors face.

For information, call 815-632-2566 or email knull@saukvalley.com.