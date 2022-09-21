September 21, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Group of AA celebrating 55th anniversary Oct. 1

By Shaw Local News Network

Alcoholics Anonymous logo

ROCK FALLS — The Sauk Valley Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will celebrate its 55th anniversary beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 on the second floor of the Rock Falls American Legion Hall, 712 Fourth Ave.

The anniversary celebration includes an Open Speaker meeting, which will be followed by a meal, a speaker, and a dance.

The second floor of the Legion Hall is handicap accessible for those with mobility issues.

To locate AA meetings, download Meeting Guide, a free meeting finder app that provides local meeting information from AA service entities.

