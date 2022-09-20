Resthave Care and Rehab residents stuff bags for Morrison’s Paint the Town

Resthave Care and Rehabilitation assisted living wing residents Betty Sulouff, Margie Davis, Sondra Horn, Geri Cassens, and Jane Tornquist stuff bags for Morrison's Paint the Town, which was held Sept. 17. Resthave also donated 400 homemade chocolate chip cookies to the Harvest Hammer event the same day. (Photo provided by Resthave Care and Rehabilitation )Resthave Care and Rehabilitation nursing wing residents, from left, Lois Wiebenga, Elvira Stralow and Dorothy Bielema help stuff bags for Morrison's Paint the Town. (Photo provided Resthave Care and Rehabilitation )