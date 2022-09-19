The Next Picture Show will hold memorial retrospective for Dixon watercolorist Graydon Cafarella

DIXON – A Dixon artist who specialized in watercolor painting will be memorialized with an art exhibit and retrospective starting Saturday.

Milan Mitrovic (from left) and Heather Eade watch Graydon Cafarella create a watercolor of a fall scene at The Art Attack in Sycamore in a file photo from 2011. The Next Picture Show will feature Carafella's works in an upcoming exhibit. (Shaw Media)

The Next Picture Show will open its next art exhibit, “Graydon Cafarella Celebration.” The exhibit will feature 150 works of art by Graydon Cafarella. All artwork is for sale.

The exhibit at the gallery’s 113 W. First St. location is free and open to the public. It runs through Oct. 22.

Cafarella was a Dixon resident and taught art classes in the southern Chicago suburbs and at The Next Picture Show. He also was a member of the Illinois Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society.

He has had artwork featured in fairs and gallery shows in the Chicago area and northwest Illinois.

Before he died in January, Cafarella was the recipient of more 100 awards, including the Best of Show award at the 2009 Grand Detour Fine Art Festival.

The Next Picture show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For information, visit nextpictureshow.org/event/graydon-cafarella-retrospective-celebration/.

"Autumn Leaves" art piece by Graydon Cafarella (Photo provided by the Next Picture Show )

"Light in the Woods" art piece by Graydon Cafarella (Photo provided by the Next Picture Show )