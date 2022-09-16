Rock Falls Rotary receives donation for scholarship, makes other presentations

Mike Albert of Rock Falls Rotary accepts a check from Kay Young. The donation goes to a memorial in honor of Mark Young, a former Rock Falls Middle School educator, to be used as a continuing education scholarship. Each year, the Young family will present a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving Rock Falls High School student. (Photo provided courtesy of Rock Falls Rotary )Rock Falls Rotary President Jeff Gray, left, and Assistant Governor Allen Przysucha, right, present a Rock Falls Rotary Club banner and pin to District Governor Laura Kann during her annual visit. Kann serves the 6420 District in northwest Illinois. (Photo provided courtesy of Rock Falls Rotary Club )Julie Logan, center, accepts the Paul Harris award from Rock Falls Rotary President Jeff Gray, left, and former Rock Falls Rotary President Tom Myers.The award is presented to Rotary members who donate more then $4,000 to the Rotary Foundation. (Photo provided courtesy of Rock Falls Rotary )