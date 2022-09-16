Friends of the Hennepin Canal meet at Lock 25 on Sunday

SHEFFIELD - The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next monthly Hike the Canal outing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Lock 25 of the Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park, 16006 E St.

There is no fee to join the hikes. Hikers are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at Lock 25 and be shuttled to Bridge 41. This month’s hike is 4.5 miles and is named the Red Fox.

For more information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org, call 815-664-2403, or visit friends-hennepin-canal.org.