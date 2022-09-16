September 16, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Friends of the Hennepin Canal meet at Lock 25 on Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network

A jogger runs alongside the Hennepin Canal in September 2015. The Friends of the Hennepin Canal host monthly hikes to walk short distances of the canal trail, with a goal of cumulatively covering the entire length of both the canal and feeder canal. (Alex T. Paschal file photo)

SHEFFIELD - The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next monthly Hike the Canal outing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Lock 25 of the Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park, 16006 E St.

There is no fee to join the hikes. Hikers are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at Lock 25 and be shuttled to Bridge 41. This month’s hike is 4.5 miles and is named the Red Fox.

For more information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org, call 815-664-2403, or visit friends-hennepin-canal.org.

SVM Community Briefs