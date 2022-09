ROCK FALLS – Petitions for the alderman positions in the First, Second, Third and Fourth wards will be available beginning Tuesday.

Petitions can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rock Falls Business Office, 603 W. 10th St.

The Rock Falls Business Office is open Mondays through Friday. The filing period for elective office petitions is Dec. 12 through 19.

Consolidated elections in Illinois are April 4, 2023.