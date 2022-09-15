September 15, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Jammin’ On the Rock will be Sept. 25 in Rock Falls

By Shaw Local News Network

Alex Tapia takes the stage to kick of the newest season of Jammin' on the Rock in Rock Falls in a file photo from May 6, 2021. An autumn edition of Jammin' will take place Sept. 25 at RB&W Park along the Rock River. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

ROCK FALLS- Variety — the spice of life. Holds true in music, too.

Jammin’ On the Rock will feature acts providing a range of styles, including country, rock, blues and gospel.

The event will be 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the riverfront-facing RB&W Park in Rock Falls.

Acts scheduled to perform are Angelina Chavez, Barn Ratz Band, Matt Fichter, Mortar Band, Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship, River Country Stomp, Starlight Blues Band, and Whitlocked and Loaded.

The event is free and open to people of all ages. Food trucks will be available from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.

SVM Community BriefsRock FallsEntertainment