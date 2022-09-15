Jammin’ On the Rock will be Sept. 25 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS- Variety — the spice of life. Holds true in music, too.

Jammin’ On the Rock will feature acts providing a range of styles, including country, rock, blues and gospel.

The event will be 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the riverfront-facing RB&W Park in Rock Falls.

Acts scheduled to perform are Angelina Chavez, Barn Ratz Band, Matt Fichter, Mortar Band, Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship, River Country Stomp, Starlight Blues Band, and Whitlocked and Loaded.

The event is free and open to people of all ages. Food trucks will be available from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.