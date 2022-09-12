Whiteside County Fair announces results of multiple fair events

MORRISON - The 151st annual Whiteside County Fair announced the results of the Demolition Derby, Open Sheep Show, Truck and Tractor Pull, Tractor Pedal Pull Show, Board of Directors election.

Demolition Derby

Mini Vans: Brandon Wyatt, Sterling; Compacts: Lonnie Bresley, Sterling; Open Wire: Brad Bielma, Morrison

Open Sheep Show

Mixed Pair of Lambs- Overall: Jim Gruenhagen, Davenport, Iowa with Shropshire; Reserve Champion Mixed Pair of Lambs- Overall: Morgan Davis, Hinckley with Columbia; Ewe Overall: Morgan Davis, Hinckley with Columbia; Reserve Champion Ewe Overall: Samantha Koper with Hampshire; Ram Overall: Jim Gruenhagen, Davenport, Iowa with Shropshire; Reserve Champion Ram Overall: Dennis Loenser, Geneseo with Dorset.

Cheviot. Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Addison Wetzel, Franklin Grove

Dorset. Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Dennis Loenser, Geneseo.

Hampshire. Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Samantha Koper.

Montdale. Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: David Gorman, Steward.

Oxfordown. Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Stanley N. Peterson, Kewanee.

Shropshire. Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Jim Gruenhagen, Davenport, Iowa.

Southdown. Champion Ram and Reserve Ram: Stanley N. Peterson, Kewanee.

Suffolk. Champion Ram and Reserve Ram: Paul Ramsdell, Franklin Grove.

Columbia. Champion Ram and Reserve Ram: Morgan Davis, Hinckley

All Other Breeds. Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Morgan Davis, Hinckley

Truck and Tractor Pull

Class One. 11,000 pound Too Hot To Farm Tractors: Ian Radtke, Washington; Class Two- 6,000 pound Naturally Aspirated Tractors: Dwight Frick, Mendota; Class Three- 7,000 pound Naturally Aspirated and Pro-Field Tractors: Roy Book, Morrison

Four x Four Trucks. Class Four- 6,200 pound Super Stock Trucks: Neal Rogers, Paw Paw; Class Five- 6,500 pound Light Pro Stock Trucks: Jake Thompson, Ottawa; Class Six- 6,800 pound Stock Gas Trucks: Eric Hill, Ottawa; Class Seven- 8,000 pound. Stock Diesel Trucks: Dustin Heldt, Lanark

Tractor Pedal Pulls

Two Wheel Drive. Four-Year-Olds and Under: Cayson Wolf, Franklin Grove- Full Pull, Full Pull; Five-Years-Old: Cayson Deets, Morrison- Full Pull, 29 feet eight inches; Six-Years-Old: Drew Houzenga, Morrison- 39 feet eight inches; Seven-Years-Old: Kyle Schroeder, Clinton, Iowa- Full Pull; Eight-Years-Old: Callan Finch, Galva- Full Pull, Full Pull

Four Wheel Drive. Nine and 10-Years-Old: Buck Hill, Morrison- Full Pull, 38 feet six inches; 11 and 12-Years-Old: Chloe Finch, Galva- Full Pull

Board of Directors election

Dana Fox, Morrison; Karl Kovarik, Tampico; Brad Noble, Morrison; John Wiersema, Morrison.