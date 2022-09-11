September 11, 2022
Dixon church will accept donations for Ukrainian relief at Sept. 25 ice cream social

By Shaw Local News Network

The Reagan statue at Heritage Crossing in Dixon is seen backed by Ukrainian flag Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

DIXON – Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2035 Illinois Route 26, will host a free ice cream social from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

Free-will offerings are being accepted. The offerings will go toward the Lutheran Church Charities’ Relief Fund.

The fund will issue grants for humanitarian aid and refugee support in parts of Romania, Latvia, Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The aid provides transitional housing through subsidized rent and offers English as a second language classes to help displaced Ukrainians in Brasov and Romania.

A representative from Lutheran Church Charities will be on site to answer any questions.

For information, call 815-284-4554.

