From left, Coloma Park District Commissioner Cindy Sondgeroth, Commissioner Hank Sobottka, Director of Parks Thomas Henry, Commissioner Stacy Shipman, and Commissioner Mike Sterba appear at the dedication of the new Commissioner's Playground Thursday, Sept. 1, at Centennial Park, 508 E. 11th Ave., Rock Falls. Not present for the dedication was Commissioner John Sigel. (Photo provided courtesy of the Coloma Park District )